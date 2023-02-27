Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Alleged golf cart thief wanted

Authorities say it was taken from Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales.
Authorities say it was taken from Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person accused of stealing a golf cart.

Authorities say it was taken from Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales.

The cart was reportedly taken by someone driving a black Ford F-250, law enforcement added.

According to APSO, plates were removed from the trailer and truck when the theft happened.

Anyone with information that could help detectives or if you recognize the driver or vehicle, you are urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867) or visit them online.

