Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)(Southeastern.edu)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Due to unknown circumstances, communication networks at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond have experienced outages for several days.

Faculty members say it started on Friday with the school’s official website going down and the outages were spread to the school’s phones, email, and Moodle online classroom resources.

The school released an official statement on Sunday night on social media saying that operations will continue even though some systems may not be returned to service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Teacher during class with their students.
More people interested in teaching, leaders hopeful going into career fair
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 27
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, February 27
Power outage reported near LSU
Education As A Civil Right event aims to help improve area schools