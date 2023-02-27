Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera...
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a car with a baseball bat.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a car with a baseball bat.

Law enforcement reported the incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:15 p.m. on Lukeville Lane in Brusly.

In the video, a male individual can be seen shattering a car’s windows with a baseball bat, according to WBRSO.

Law enforcement reported the incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:15 p.m. on Lukeville Lane in Brusly.

Deputies say during the same incident, a woman is seen entering the damaged car and allegedly stealing three iPhone 13s.

In the video, a male individual can be seen shattering a car’s windows with a baseball bat, according to WBRSO.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the two individuals please contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 225-382-5200.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Teacher during class with their students.
More people interested in teaching, leaders hopeful going into career fair
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 27
Unusually warm weather to continue into the first days of March
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks car with baseball bat, woman allegedly steals iPhones