Armed convenience store robber sentenced to decades behind bars

Seaton Williams
Seaton Williams(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A jury has found a man guilty and sentenced him to 40 years for first degree robbery, officials said.

Seaton Odell “Dale” Williams, 51, of Denham Springs is charged with first degree robbery. Williams was found guilty Nov. of 2022 after robbing a Dollar General in Denham Springs at gunpoint and a Dollar Tree in Watson.

Detectives said they were able to connect the two robberies to Williams after being alerted on Jan. 25, 2022, of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Denham Springs. At the time law enforcement was already investigating another robbery that happened in the Watson area.

After reviewing eyewitness reports and video evidence, detectives learned the descriptions matched Williams.

Williams was reportedly questioned by investigators and admitted to committing the robberies. He stated he couldn’t completely remember them due to being on drugs at the time.

Rachel Araque, William’s girlfriend, was charged with principal to armed robbery with a firearm. Araque admitted to driving Williams to commit the robberies.

She was seen driving a dark-colored vehicle in the Watson robbery. After giving permission to search her vehicle, officials found the mask and weapon used in the robbery.

Both Williams and Araque were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Araque is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 19 of 2023, officials added.

RELATED STORY: 2 arrested in Livingston Parish for armed robberies

