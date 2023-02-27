Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

AARP hosting town hall to discuss La.’s home insurance crisis

Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the call will discuss the state’s reported home insurance crisis...
Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the call will discuss the state’s reported home insurance crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of residents, according to organizers.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana says it will host a telephone town hall on Monday, Feb. 27.

Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the call will discuss the state’s reported home insurance crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of residents, according to organizers.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO RECEIVE A CALL IN ADVANCE

Phone lines open at 9:55 a.m.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will be available to answer questions live, and share what his office is doing to reduce costs for homeowners.

You can view the live video stream on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Authorities say it was taken from Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales.
CRIME STOPPERS: Alleged golf cart thief wanted
YOUR HEALTH: Which brain games improve memory, video or crosswords?
Education As A Civil Right event aims to help improve area schools
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 27
Unusually warm weather to continue into the first days of March