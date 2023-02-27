AARP hosting town hall to discuss La.’s home insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana says it will host a telephone town hall on Monday, Feb. 27.

Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the call will discuss the state’s reported home insurance crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of residents, according to organizers.

Phone lines open at 9:55 a.m.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will be available to answer questions live, and share what his office is doing to reduce costs for homeowners.

You can view the live video stream on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

