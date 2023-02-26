‘We will not stop until we find the killer’: Migrant found shot to death in alley

CHICAGO (WLS) – A community is urging police officers to find whoever killed a woman who recently migrated to Chicago from Guatemala.

Every step the Little Village community takes is a call for justice in the wake of Reina Cristina Ical’s murder.

Baltazar Enriguez, the president of the Little Village community council, said immigrants are often fleeing violence in their own country to find more in Chicago.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was shot in the head. Her body was found Wednesday morning in an alley.

“She came out of work and she was assassinated, and nobody knows what happened,” Enriguez said.

Ical had only lived in Chicago for four months before she was killed.

All of Ical’s family is in Guatemala, so the people who live in her community marched through Little Village on her behalf.

“We treat our neighbor like family, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do here with Reina Cristina and her family,” Little Village council member Kristian Armendariz said.

The community members marched to the area where Ical’s body was discovered to advocate for the search of the suspect.

“We are her family. We will not stop until we find the killer,” Armendariz said.

The community plans to hold a funeral for Ical on Monday. They are also raising funds to send her body back to her family in Guatemala.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.