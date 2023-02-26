Facebook
Teen killed in shooting on I-110, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen dead on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on North I-110 near the Hollywood Street exit in Baton Rouge.

Police said Nykobia Keller, 17, was shot was driving a vehicle and died at the scene.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time, according to BRPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information that may be able to help in the investigation to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (337) 344-7867.

