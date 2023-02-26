Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern falls to Bethune-Cookman; Lady Jags get past Lady Wildcats

Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team fell to Bethune-Cookman but the Lady Jags capitalized on a big first half to get past the Lady Wildcats on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Southern (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) went down 60-53.

In the men’s game, both teams shot 33.3% from the field but Southern only shot 23.8% on 3-pointers, while Bethune-Cookman made 34.6% of its shots from beyond the arc.

P.J. Byrd led the way for the Jags with 16 points. Bryson Etienne added 12 points.

GAME STATS

In the women’s game, the Lady Jags (13-13, 10-5 SWAC) led the whole game, finishing with a 58-40 victory.

Amani Mcwain led the way for Southern with 13 points.

Southern shot 47.8% from the field and 66.7% on 3-pointers, while Bethune-Cookman only managed to make 24.5% of its shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.

GAME STATS

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) and second baseman Karli Petty (14)
No. 15 LSU falls to UL-Lafayette; Tigers suffer first loss of season
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) and catcher Brady Neal (16)
No. 1 LSU suffers first loss of season; Tigers fall to Iowa
Southern University’s Law Center (SULC) will be hosting its second annual Esports Summit in...
Southern Law Center to host Esports Summit in March
LSU Gymnastics
No. 8 LSU captures first road meet of season by beating No. 9 Alabama