Southern falls to Bethune-Cookman; Lady Jags get past Lady Wildcats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team fell to Bethune-Cookman but the Lady Jags capitalized on a big first half to get past the Lady Wildcats on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Southern (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) went down 60-53.

In the men’s game, both teams shot 33.3% from the field but Southern only shot 23.8% on 3-pointers, while Bethune-Cookman made 34.6% of its shots from beyond the arc.

P.J. Byrd led the way for the Jags with 16 points. Bryson Etienne added 12 points.

In the women’s game, the Lady Jags (13-13, 10-5 SWAC) led the whole game, finishing with a 58-40 victory.

Amani Mcwain led the way for Southern with 13 points.

Southern shot 47.8% from the field and 66.7% on 3-pointers, while Bethune-Cookman only managed to make 24.5% of its shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.

