Southern falls to Alabama St. on Day 2 of Andre Dawson Classic

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Southern rally late came up short against Alabama State in the Andre Dawson Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Jags (3-3) fell 7-5 to the Hornets (5-2). Down 7-2, Southern scored three runs in the eighth inning but that wasn’t enough to lift the Jaguars to victory.

Nicholas Wilson (0-1) started on the mound and took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits in four innings. He struck out three batters and walked another. Ranard Grace gave up two runs in one inning of work. Jaden Brasseaux struck out two batters and walked one in three innings on the hump.

Designated hitter Nathaniel Lai was 2-for-5 with two RBI and he scored once.

Southern committed three errors in the game.

GAME STATS

Southern will finish up the tournament against Alabama A&M on Sunday at 3 p.m.

