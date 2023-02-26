Facebook
Southbound I-55 closed at Manchac for several hours to recover sunken 18-wheeler

An 18-wheeler left the southbound I-55 roadway Saturday (Feb. 25), flipping into a canal. The...
An 18-wheeler left the southbound I-55 roadway Saturday (Feb. 25), flipping into a canal. The vehicle is being recovered Sunday, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police said Sunday (Feb. 26) that southbound I-55 would be closed at Manchac for about eight hours, as workers recover a sunken 18-wheeler that left the roadway on Saturday and crashed into a canal.

Authorities said traffic will be allowed to exit, travel on the low road, and re-enter I-55 South at Ruddock.

An 18-wheeler left the southbound I-55 roadway Saturday (Feb. 25), flipping into a canal. The...
An 18-wheeler left the southbound I-55 roadway Saturday (Feb. 25), flipping into a canal. The vehicle is being recovered Sunday, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana State Police)

No injuries were reported in Saturday’s crash and the state police did not describe the cause of the accident.

