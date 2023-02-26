Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Hwy, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a pedestrian-involved crash on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The crash reportedly happened around 8 p.m. off of Airline and Old Hammond Highway.
Officials said the person that was hit is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
