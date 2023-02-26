Facebook
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Hwy, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a pedestrian-involved crash on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The crash reportedly happened around 8 p.m. off of Airline and Old Hammond Highway.

Officials said the person that was hit is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

