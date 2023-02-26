No. 15 LSU falls to UL-Lafayette; Tigers suffer first loss of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of UL-Lafayette at Tiger Park on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (13-1) came up short 5-4 to the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-5).

Raelin Chaffin (2-1) started in the circle and was credited with the loss. She gave up four runs on two hits with no strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work. Sydney Berzon replaced her and allowed one run on five hits. She struck out two and walked two.

UL-Lafayette blasted two home runs.

Georgia Clark was 2-of-4 with a solo home run.

LSU is facing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi again Saturday.

