Near record warmth continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting off with areas of fog this Sunday morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory to the south of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 26 (wafb)

Any fog will burn off by mid-morning, then we’ll become partly sunny with another day of near-record highs in the low to mid-80s.

We’ve already had three consecutive days of record highs in Baton Rouge, as well as six straight days in the 80s. Today will be number seven, with several more warm days to come. As for rain chances, there will barely be a 20% chance of showers Monday with the passing of a weak cold front. Monday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with this front, but still, highs will stay in the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday both look nice, dry, and warm.

The next significant weather maker will be a stronger cold front expected later next week, late Thursday into Friday morning.

This will increase not only rain chances but also give us a shot at a few strong to severe storms. The following weekend looks very nice.

