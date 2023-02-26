LSU goes down to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not get a winning streak going after beating Vanderbilt, falling to Ole Miss on the road on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) went down 82-69 to the Rebels (11-18, 3-13 SEC).

KJ William scored a game-high 29 points. Adam Miller added 15 points. They were the only two Tigers to score in double figures.

LSU shot 44% from the field and just 26% on 3-pointers. Ole Miss made 55% of its shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

GAME STATS

LSU will host Missouri for its final home game of the season on Wednesday, March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

