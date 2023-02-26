Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU goes down to Ole Miss

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not get a winning streak going after beating Vanderbilt, falling to Ole Miss on the road on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) went down 82-69 to the Rebels (11-18, 3-13 SEC).

KJ William scored a game-high 29 points. Adam Miller added 15 points. They were the only two Tigers to score in double figures.

LSU shot 44% from the field and just 26% on 3-pointers. Ole Miss made 55% of its shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

GAME STATS

LSU will host Missouri for its final home game of the season on Wednesday, March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

Southern Basketball
Southern falls to Bethune-Cookman; Lady Jags get past Lady Wildcats
LSU Tigers
Reese, Morris lead the way as No. 5 LSU takes down Vandy
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
KJ Williams’ career night leads way, as LSU snaps 14-game losing streak with win over Vandy
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson
JACQUES TALK: Flau’jae Johnson