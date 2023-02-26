Facebook
Man identified in Saturday morning shooting on Progress Street

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday, Feb. 25.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Progress Street.

According to police, James Evans, 48, was found dead with gunshot wounds behind the home.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Homicide Divison at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

