Assumption Parish Schools to offer free tutoring for some students

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish School System will offer free after-school tutoring sessions for some third-graders and fourth-graders.

School officials said the free sessions will last through the end of April 2023 and up until the start of the 2023 LEAP testing period.

Each individual school will customize its tutoring sessions according to specific resources available.

“The times and frequency of the tutoring sessions will vary from campus to campus,” said Dr. John Barthelemy, superintendent of the Assumption Parish School System. “We encourage our parents to check with their schools to ensure their child has access to the instruction and that they are aware of the times and dates of the instruction.”

The tutoring sessions are meant to help students reach their targets in English, language arts, and math.

If a child has been recommended for the free tutoring sessions, a parent should have received a letter from school officials.

Dr. Barthelemy said a federal stimulus grant is funding the free sessions. The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was enacted in March 2021 to aid in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

