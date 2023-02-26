225 Fest brings out a great crowd of locals and visitors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The inaugural 225 Fest celebrates the rich history of Baton Rouge and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

It was a one-of-a-kind gathering that featured crafty face painting, handmade jewelry, talented musicians, and more. Its dedication to highlighting all things Baton Rouge was heavily displayed.

“It’s good to see everyone come out in the community,” said attendee, Anthony Ware. “Being able to mix and mingle, regardless of your socioeconomic class or your background. We’re all out here to represent 225,” he added.

More than 80 vendors, several live performances, an art walk, panel discussions, and a host of kid’s activities greeted festival goers.

As predicted, thousands of people were in attendance and folks are already planning for the next time the Capital City decides to unite.

“Get a head start for next year so you can be able to participate because it was nice. I think it was a really good turnout as well,” said attendee, Chelsea Francis.

