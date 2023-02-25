Southern Law Center to host Esports Summit in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s Law Center (SULC) Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute will be hosting its second annual Esports Summit in March 2023. It’s an effort to help educate the community about the opportunities and programs within the esports arena.

The summit will be held from March 16-17 and will be at the Smith-Brown Memorial Union on the campus of Southern.

“Hosting an Esports Summit at Southern University Law Center is a great way to show the community, students, and professionals that the SULC is a leader in promoting creativity and innovation,” said Chris Turner, coordinator of the Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute at Southern University Law Center. “This summit offers everyone the chance to learn and exchange ideas about the latest trends and developments in esports, as well as gain valuable knowledge about career pathways related to the industry.”

The two-day summit will include keynote sessions and panel discussions on topics such as Esports Careers and Pathways, Law within the Esports and Gaming Industry, Esports Clubs and Programs in Virtual Schools, Music within Gaming and Esports and more.

Participants will be able to hear from multiple innovative and progressive leaders within the esports industry.

Speakers include Jeffery Harrison, director of networks and operations at East Baton Rouge Parish School System; Bradford Harris, education strategist at PubSec; Ryan Morrison, chief executive officer of Evolved Talent and founding partner of Morrison Rothman LLP; and Adrieanne Moliere, FACS teacher/esports coordinator at University View Academy, and more.

This event is sponsored by HyperX, General Motors, Esport Supply, and Best Buy.

“The Law Center is ensuring that the state of Louisiana has access to the resources they need to stay ahead and make a positive impact in the world of mixed reality, virtual innovation, gaming, and esports,” said Turner.

Southern University, Boise State and others will compete in a showcase on Thursday, March 16.

SULC’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute will launch its Esports Innovation Lab on Friday, March 10. Which seeks to develop pathways to the entertainment, gaming, and esports arenas. The lab will serve not only the Southern University landmass but surrounding communities within the institution’s network.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration fees begin at $45 for students and $100 for professionals. Participants can register by clicking here.

