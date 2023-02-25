No. 8 LSU captures first road meet of season beating No. 9 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU finally got their first road win of the season taking down No. 9 Alabama on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Tigers (4-5, 4-3 SEC) scored their second-highest total of the season to beat the Tide (6-4, 4-3 SEC) 197.975-197.925.

It was a tight meet throughout the night as Alabama held a 0.150 lead after the first rotation.

LSU finally got the lead after their second rotation as Haleigh Bryant scored a 10 on vault to give them a 0.200 edge over Alabama.

The Tigers got another perfect 10 from Aleah Finnegan on the floor to give LSU a .075 lead heading into the final rotation of the night.

In the final rotation and down to one final routine and the meet tied Finnegan would give LSU the lead on the final routine as she scored a 9.975 on the beam.

LSU will return home and will host the Podium Challenge for their final home meet of the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.