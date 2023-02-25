Facebook
No. 15 LSU run-rules Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 5 innings

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU continues their hot streak to start the 2023 season as they stayed undefeated beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in five innings.

The Tigers (13-0) scored 11 runs behind two three-run home runs to take down the Islanders (7-3) 11-0 in their first game of the LSU/ULL Crossover.

Freshman Alea Johnson (3-0) got the start for the Tigers and went four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five in her third win of the season.

Georgia Clark and Savannah Stewart both blasted three-run home runs to help the Tigers secure the victory.

LSU will UL-Lafayette on Saturday, Feb. 25 with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and then the Tigers will face Corpus Christi again at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

