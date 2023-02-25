Facebook
Near record warmth through weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 25
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 25(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good Saturday morning to you from the first alert weather center. We’re starting this Saturday morning with dense fog and a dense fog advisory in effect until mid-morning.

Otherwise, today will become partly sunny and unseasonably warm with record highs possible in the mid-80s. there will also be a stray shower possibly.

The unseasonably warm weather will last through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s again on Sunday. A weak, cold front will move into our area on Monday.

This front will not cool us down, however, it will dry us out for Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is that there are no severe outlooks or threats to the region for the foreseeable future.

Highs will be mainly above seasonal averages through next week. The following weekend looks nice and dry too.

