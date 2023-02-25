LSP: Woman killed in crash involving two vehicles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24.

Maria Alonso, 69, of Denham Springs was killed, according to LSP.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on I-12 near LA 63.

At the time of the crash, Alonso was driving east on I-12 in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, troopers said. They added that at the same time, a 2009 Dodge Challenger was also headed east.

According to troopers, Alonso parked her vehicle in the left travel lane for reasons that remain under investigation. Troopers said the Challenger then crashed into the back of Alonso’s vehicle.

LSP said Alonso was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

