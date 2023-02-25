Lawmaker wants more oversight on public libraries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Should your parish council or police jury have more control over who runs your local libraries?

Lawmakers will soon debate that during the regular legislative session. Current state law says members of local library control boards are required to serve a 5-year term in which they establish rules and regulations for local libraries. Republican state Rep. Paul Hollis of Covington says that may be too much time.

“My bill simply puts one quick little statement in there and that says that they serve at the pleasure of the local governing authority,” said Rep. Hollis.

Hollis believes allowing parish councils or police juries to decide how long a board member’s term is would be a solution to more elected oversight.

“So, they can bring heightened accountability to some of these library boards that are out there doing things that perhaps aren’t in concert with what the people or their region want to do with their libraries,” Rep. Hollis continued.

But critics of the bill, like Peyton Rose Michelle with LA Trans Advocacy, say this is an example of government overreach. And they’re surprised to learn it’s a Republican who wrote it.

“This just creates an unnecessary law that is a big government attempt to tell the libraries that they’re not doing their job when in fact they are,” said Michelle.

“I don’t think it’s government overreach at all. I think the power needs to be in the people’s hands and I got the message from the people in the region of the state that I serve and they said to me loud and clear that the kind of things that their kid has access to in a public library has no business being on the shelf, what can we do about it,” said Rep. Hollis in response.

Those on Peyton’s side of this debate argue legislation like this is intended to marginalize members of the LGBT community. But Hollis says that’s not true and also says he’s been approached by opponents who asked him to put the graphic images in context.

“And when I think about it, I don’t care if it’s in context or out of context. You can take just 3 pages of a book of the many that I’ve seen and there’s nothing about that I think is even remotely appropriate to be put in the hands of anyone let alone children,” Rep. Hollis explained.

“I really wish I could believe, personally, that they weren’t trying to target LGBTQ+ people specifically. Every time I hear it, I wish it were true but then I see that pretty much every book they even bring up I’d specifically related to LGBTQ+ people,” Michelle added.

Rep. Hollis is not the only lawmaker bringing up legislation around this issue, other lawmakers say they have plans of their own as well.

