Event offers free tax assistance in East Baton Rouge Parish

Income Tax Return
Income Tax Return
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area United Way and Entergy Louisiana are offering free tax assistance during an event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Organizers said the event is being called Super Tax Day and will be from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood.

The event will offer free tax help from IRS-certified volunteers, free workshops, financial education resources, and more.

Attendees will need to bring the below documents in order to get help from a volunteer:

  • Photo ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)
  • Social Security Card or ITN for each family member of your household
  • *All W-2 forms (wages) and all 1099 and 1098 forms
  • Child care provider name, address and tax ID number
  • Checking and savings account numbers
  • Last year’s tax return
  • 1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (if applicable)
  • Other relevant information about income and expenses

