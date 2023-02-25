Event offers free tax assistance in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area United Way and Entergy Louisiana are offering free tax assistance during an event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Organizers said the event is being called Super Tax Day and will be from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood.

The event will offer free tax help from IRS-certified volunteers, free workshops, financial education resources, and more.

Attendees will need to bring the below documents in order to get help from a volunteer:

Photo ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)

Social Security Card or ITN for each family member of your household

*All W-2 forms (wages) and all 1099 and 1098 forms

Child care provider name, address and tax ID number

Checking and savings account numbers

Last year’s tax return

1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (if applicable)

Other relevant information about income and expenses

