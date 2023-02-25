Capitol High School students spend the day with community mentors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of teachers at Capitol High School organized the Brotherhood/Sisterhood circle to create a safe space for the teenagers.

The program is a part of the high school’s effort to reinvent black history events.

The brotherhood/sisterhood circle is an interactive black history program focusing on the power of affirmations.

“It’s good to have our young men be reinforced by mentors, be reinforced by professionals that can come in and do a wellbeing check to see how they’re doing and encourage and motivate them,” said Organizer and volunteer Adrian Brumfield.

“A kid doesn’t care how much you know at the end of the day what credentials you have. They only care about one thing. Do you really care about them,” added School Therapist Daron Brown.

Students and staff expect this program to be one of many to come.

