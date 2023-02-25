Facebook
BRPD searching for missing man last seen in downtown BR

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

According to BRPD, Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the downtown area.

Millard was last seen wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans. He is described to be 5-foot-9, and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

