Video captures shootout in Tigerland

Tigerland shooting
Tigerland shooting(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shocking surveillance video from a business in Tigerland, near LSU, shows multiple shots being fired in that area just before 9 a.m. Thursday.



Despite multiple rounds being fired, investigators say there were no reported injuries.

The Baton Rouge Department is now working to identify the individuals seen in the video.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have the story on 9News at 10 p.m.

