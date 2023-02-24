Video captures shootout in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shocking surveillance video from a business in Tigerland, near LSU, shows multiple shots being fired in that area just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Despite multiple rounds being fired, investigators say there were no reported injuries.

The Baton Rouge Department is now working to identify the individuals seen in the video.

