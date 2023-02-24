Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

TPSO: Missing teen last seen in Kentwood

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood,...
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood,...
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Williams was last seen wearing a brown sweater, dark blue jeans, and pink and white tennis shoes, according to authorities.

The teenager is 5′2″ and weighs around 110 pounds.

Chief Travis asks anyone with any information on Williams’ whereabouts to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 24
More record highs possible into the weekend
East Baton Rouge Metro Council extends moratorium for new land development
Metro Council looking into the effectiveness of police chases, execution of search warrants
Shocking surveillance video from a business in Tigerland, near LSU, shows multiple shots being...
Video captures shootout in Tigerland
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is taking a deep dive into the effectiveness of police...
Metro Council looking into the effectiveness of police chases, execution of search warrants