Southern falls to FAMU in Game 1 of Andre Dawson Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team struggled against FAMU in its first game of the Andre Dawson Classic at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Jags (3-2) fell 12-6 to the Rattlers (1-5).

Both teams hit two home runs but FAMU had 15 total hits to Southern’s 8 and the Rattlers only left 5 runners on base while the Jaguars stranded 12.

FAMU did most of its damage in the 8th inning when it scored 5 of its 12 runs.

The Jags will face Alabama State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

