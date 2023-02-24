Reese, Morris lead the way as No. 5 LSU takes down Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU took care of business on Thursday, Feb. 23 as they took down Vanderbilt in their last road game of the regular season.

The Tigers (26-1, 14-1 SEC) were led by Angel Reese, who recorded her 26th double-double of the season, as they dominated the Commodores (12-17, 13-12 SEC) 82-63.

Reese finished the game with 23 points on 65% shooting, she also grabbed 18 rebounds and added three blocks. Alexis Morris added 21 points while shooting 44% from the floor and added five assists and four steals.

Vanderbilt was led by Ciaja Harbison finished with 21 points and was 5-for-8 from behind the arc.

LSU will close out the regular season against Mississippi State at the PMAC with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.