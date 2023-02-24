Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Latest News

An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds
In this handout photo taken from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the new,...
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified