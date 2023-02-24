Facebook
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder investigation

Raven Green
Raven Green(NOPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who frequents the Baton Rouge area and is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police said they want to ask Raven Marie Green, 26, of New Orleans, questions about a recent shooting because investigators believe she may have information pertinent to their investigation. Officials stressed she is not wanted for this shooting.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Beechcraft Street on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway. The victim later died and was identified as Troy Smith, according to the coroner.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

