No. 1 LSU practices in preparation of Round Rock Classic

LSU baseball practice in Round Rock, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
LSU baseball practice in Round Rock, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - For the first time this season, the LSU baseball team is on the road.

The Tigers will be playing in the Round Rock Classic in Texas with games against Kansas State, Iowa, and Sam Houston State.

Jay Johnson’s ball club practiced in the stadium on Thursday.

The first pitch for LSU vs Kansas St. is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

RELATED: LSU announces how fans can watch baseball Tigers in Round Rock Classic

CLICK HERE for more.

