No. 1 LSU practices in preparation of Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - For the first time this season, the LSU baseball team is on the road.

The Tigers will be playing in the Round Rock Classic in Texas with games against Kansas State, Iowa, and Sam Houston State.

Jay Johnson’s ball club practiced in the stadium on Thursday.

The first pitch for LSU vs Kansas St. is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

