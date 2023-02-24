More record highs possible into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, although clouds remain the big question mark when it comes to high temperatures. We saw an extended stretch of sunshine during the afternoon hours on Thursday, allowing the high to climb to a record-setting 87 degrees in Baton Rouge. There are some indications that a weak front attempting to approach from the north today may produce more cloud cover, but I’ve still got us close to another record, with the high topping out around 84 degrees.

A stray shower or two will be possible with that front meandering just to our north.

Weekend Outlook

Warmth will continue to headline the forecast into the weekend. Morning lows will range from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, with highs generally topping out in the mid 80s. We will be very close to record highs again on both days, and a slim rain chance will also linger in the forecast. We’ll also have to keep an eye on the potential for some more fog on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Extended Outlook

A relatively weak cold front will slide through the area on Monday, delivering a slight chance of showers and a brief cool down. The most noticeable impact will be a brief drop in our morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday. But afternoon highs won’t see much change with the passage of the front.

Another front appears slated to impact the area by late next week. That second front may deliver a somewhat better chance of rain, followed by a more noticeable, although not dramatic, cool down into the following weekend.

