Mobile home fire leaves 1 dead

One person died in a trailer fire in Gonzales, La. on Feb. 24, 2023.
One person died in a trailer fire in Gonzales, La. on Feb. 24, 2023.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating a mobile home fire that left one person dead on Friday. Feb. 24.

According to officials, the body of a 73-year-old woman was discovered in the kitchen of the mobile home.

The Gonzales Fire Department responded to a call about the fire in the 43000 block of Weber City Road near Denham Road in Gonzales before 5 a.m.

Deputies said they are unable to rule out the possibility of unattended cooking as a possible cause.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

