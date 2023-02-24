Mobile home fire leaves 1 dead
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating a mobile home fire that left one person dead on Friday. Feb. 24.
According to officials, the body of a 73-year-old woman was discovered in the kitchen of the mobile home.
The Gonzales Fire Department responded to a call about the fire in the 43000 block of Weber City Road near Denham Road in Gonzales before 5 a.m.
Deputies said they are unable to rule out the possibility of unattended cooking as a possible cause.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
