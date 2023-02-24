Metro Council looking into the effectiveness of police chases, execution of search warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is taking a deep dive into the effectiveness of police chases and the execution of search warrants.

Councilmen Darryl Hurst and Cleve Dunn, Jr. are asking BRPD and EBRSO to provide a report of how many properties have been destroyed during a search warrant, and how many people have been hurt during a police chase.

This comes amid public outcry in recent months over the different police tactics, and how much harm they are causing some people.

One woman who wants to remain anonymous told us that her home on Packer Street was raided by police about a year ago. The house was torn up, destroyed, and became unlivable.

The woman claims she could not afford to fix the home herself after the police refused to pay for it.

The homeowner decided to go to Councilman Hurst about the problem. After hearing about her issue and stories of others from around the parish, he felt that something had to be done.

“They tear the windows out of homes, they put bombs in homes, they put other things that ends up destroying the home and causes terrible damage,” Hurst said. “The police came in, tore the house apart. It was an errant property, and the people didn’t have enough money to fix it. It became blighted and it hit the condemnation list, and now it’s created even more of an expense and the police won’t pay for the repair.”

Hurst says this woman is not alone, and that other people have run into the same exact issue.

“This is not a bash against law enforcement, because they are doing their job to get these potential risks from the community and putting them in a position so that community should feel safe,” Hurst said.

Hurst says there are instances where people can get reimbursed if their property is damaged during a search warrant, but that doesn’t happen with every case.

He wants to review as much data as possible to find out what kind of legislation they can put in place that can help homeowners, families, the city-parish and police.

“We want to know what we can do, what studies can be done, what research can we do to formulate something to better serve East Baton Rouge Parish,” Hurst said.

BRPD and EBRSO plan to present their reports to the council next month.

