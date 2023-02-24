Facebook
Man riding bike hit, killed in Iberville Parish

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man riding a bike was hit and killed early Friday morning, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on LA-1, south of Highway 75 near the Plaquemine Truck Stop and Casino.

Authorities say they are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing his identity.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

