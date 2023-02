BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Judge Trudy White has decided to step down from the bench.

She tendered her resignation letter on February 10. Her last day will be April 1.

Judge Trudy White's Resignation (19th Judicial Court)

Judge Trudy White's Resignation (19th Judicial Court)

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.