BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball legend and veteran broadcaster Ben McDonald joins us to chat about the 2023 Tigers.

McDonald shares his thoughts on head coach Jay Johnson’s squad as LSU prepares for a string of games at The Round Rock Classic.

The No. 1 ranked Tigers will battle Kansas State Friday at 2 pm.

