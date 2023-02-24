Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High school athletes can get a free heart screening today

(MGN ONLINE/Pexels)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Any high school athlete in the Baton Rouge area can get a free heart health screening on Friday, Feb. 24.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

Players can stop by the Ochsner pediatric super-clinic on the 5th floor of the Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove from 8 a.m. until noon to participate.

The address is 10310 The Grove Blvd., which is south of I-10 near the Mall of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation and Ochsner Health are teaming up to provide this service.

The Ochsner heart screenings are available for athletes in grades 9-12. It’s free but students are asked to sign in online here and schedule appointment times.

Appointments are also available by calling Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation at (225) 768-2590.

A limited number of appointments are available, so students are encouraged to reserve a time as soon as possible.

Students must have parental consent for the screening, but parents are not required to be present during the appointment. Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation can provide excuse documents for students who miss class for their appointments.

Organizers say the screening does not take place of an annual sports physical evaluation.

You need to print and complete a consent packet and bring it along with you to the screening appointment. Download it below.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

Fish is an important part of our diets.
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATION: Mercury in tuna
Grab your casual or athletic wear and head out to the Capitol Park Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baton Rouge’s 225 Fest will have something for everyone
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood,...
TPSO: Missing teen last seen in Kentwood
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 24
More record highs possible into the weekend