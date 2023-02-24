High school athletes can get a free heart screening today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Any high school athlete in the Baton Rouge area can get a free heart health screening on Friday, Feb. 24.

Players can stop by the Ochsner pediatric super-clinic on the 5th floor of the Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove from 8 a.m. until noon to participate.

The address is 10310 The Grove Blvd., which is south of I-10 near the Mall of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation and Ochsner Health are teaming up to provide this service.

The Ochsner heart screenings are available for athletes in grades 9-12. It’s free but students are asked to sign in online here and schedule appointment times.

Appointments are also available by calling Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation at (225) 768-2590.

A limited number of appointments are available, so students are encouraged to reserve a time as soon as possible.

Students must have parental consent for the screening, but parents are not required to be present during the appointment. Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation can provide excuse documents for students who miss class for their appointments.

Organizers say the screening does not take place of an annual sports physical evaluation.

You need to print and complete a consent packet and bring it along with you to the screening appointment. Download it below.

