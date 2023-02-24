Dash camera video shows Alvin Kamara moments after Las Vegas nightclub fight

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - New video shows the moments after Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men allegedly beat another man in the elevator lobby of a Las Vegas nightclub.

It’s taken from the dash camera of an SUV limo that Kamara’s group was reportedly escorted into after the altercation on February 5, 2022.

Alongside Kamara is Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men: Darrin Young and Percy Harris. They all face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police say the group attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at Drai’s rooftop nightclub.

Greene filed a civil lawsuit, seeking more than $10 million in damages from the all-pro running back.

The suit includes a transcribed conversation that Greene’s lawyers say Kamara had with a friend when they got into the SUV.

It claims that the friend told Kamara that he couldn’t do things like that. Kamara responds, “I know bro, but you know I can’t stop.”

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says the new video won’t raise much higher stakes. Anyone can talk.

“Talk is not what’s going to sink him,” said Raspanti. “It’s going to be what happened when the fight occurred and what is on the video. From what I remember, there were certain things on there that did not bode well for Mr. Kamara.”

Kamara told police the man called his friend ugly and threatened them. He said he thought Greene was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video contradicts Kamara’s story and shows Kamara’s group hit first.

The civil suit claims the beating broke Greene’s eye socket, severely injured his shoulder, back, and neck, and left him temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor.

“I connected with the [expletive] jaw so hard... sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat,” can be heard later in the video.

Kamara’s lawyer says his client defended himself and others during the fight.

“He just said I made a good connection,” explained Raspanti. “You can make a good connection in fighting someone in self-defense too.”

Fox 8 reached out to representatives for the Saints and the alleged victim for comment but did not hear back.

A grand jury indicted the four accused men for the crime last week; all with preliminary hearings set for March 1.

In Louisiana, that means the government will try to prove there was probable cause to charge the men with the crime.

