CRIME STOPPERS: 2021 Baker murder case remains unsolved

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the individual(s) responsible for a murder that happened in Baker.

Police say on September 27, 2021, Leon Washington was shot and killed at Azalea Trailer Park.

Authorities want to know who killed Washington and why.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit crimestoppers225.com if you know any information that can help law enforcement.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

