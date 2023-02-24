Civil Air Patrol to do search, rescue exercise in Baton Rouge skies

The following is a press release from the Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxilary:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, Feb 25, members of the Louisiana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will be in the sky and on the ground conducting a training exercise centered at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. These volunteers will be participating in a search for a “lost aircraft”, including the pilot, and any passengers.

CAP cadets and senior members from across the state will travel to Baton Rouge to participate in the exercise. The mission base staff will coordinate their efforts with highly trained air crews and ground teams as they perform coordinated searches for downed aircraft or missing persons. The exercise will include training missions to photograph and assess damages from a simulated natural or man-made disaster.

CAP cadets will work as radio operators, flight line marshallers, ground crew members, and mission staff assistants. These young people will be learning to serve their community. Exercises such as this one can help prepare them for a possible career in the military, in law enforcement, and as first responders in their communities. They will experience simulated emergency operations that may help them deal with possible future emergencies in their own lives.

During the training exercise, CAP aircraft may be called upon to search for a lost aircraft or a lost person. Upon spotting the object of the search, the aircrew will communicate by radio with the ground teams, directing them to the location of the aircraft or person. Ground teams are trained to perform basic first aid for persons found as a result of their search.

Together, CAP aircraft, ground teams, and the incident command staff use radios to communicate. These radios operate on federal frequencies assigned to CAP and are capable of inter-operability with military, state, and federal agencies.

People in the vicinity of Baton Rouge may notice CAP airplanes in the sky and CAP vans driving around town. They will be conducting search operations, aerial photography, and damage assessment as part of this weekend’s training exercise.

