Charley Crockett launches U.S. tour with first stop in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - He’s come a long way from French Quarter busking on Royal Street.

Charley Crockett, 38, the Texas-born country and blues singer who launched his music career while living in New Orleans, has steadily become one of the hardest-working names in American roots music. He describes his own sound as something between Bill Withers and Hank Williams and he’s released seven albums in five years, beginning in 2018.

He’s also an independent artist releasing music on his own label, Son of Davy, with distribution from Thirty Tigers, a management company in Nashville.

Crockett is known for relentlessly touring, bringing his unique styling of decades worth of blended retro sounds on the road all over the U.S. His operation has now gone global as he heads out on an Australian tour this March.

Two states Crockett calls home are Texas and Louisiana, having grown up in both. When he returns home from abroad, he’s kicking off his next U.S. tour in Baton Rouge at the Texas Club on April 20. Tickets are available here.

Crockett was born in San Benito, Texas and his family later lived in Dallas. According to his biography, he spent the summers of his youth living in New Orleans in the French Quarter with his uncle. He said New Orleans is where he launched his music career after joining in with buskers on Royal Street and networking with passersby. He also spent time living in New York, the Pacific Northwest, and in Europe. During this time, Crockett sold marijuana to get by and became a twice-convicted felon. He credits music for being what gave him a way out of life with legal issues.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Crockett performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Check out the performance below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.