Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA

Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.(KPNX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – After 294 days in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner is back to what she does best – playing basketball.

Griner worked out Thursday night with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.

She was forced to cut her trademark dreadlocks due to them freezing in Russia, so she is now sporting a new, shorter hairstyle.

Griner officially re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury earlier this week, shortly after her one-year anniversary of being wrongfully detained in Russia.

The 6′9″ center last played for the WNBA’s Mercury in 2021, taking the team to the finals, averaging nearly 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.

