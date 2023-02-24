Bats come alive late as No. 1 LSU outduels Kansas State

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU and Kansas State were in a pitching duel for the first five innings before the Tigers’ bats came alive late in the game.

No. 1 LSU (5-0) scored seven runs on 10 hits to take down Kansas State (4-2), 7-3, on Friday, Feb. 24, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Paul Skenes (2-0) was once again electric on the mound, striking out 11 batters and allowing one run on two hits while walking two.

The Wildcats had their biggest threat in the top of the first inning. Already up 1-0 with just one out, they had two runners in scoring position. However, Skenes worked out of the jam as he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

LSU answered in the bottom of the second when freshman Brady Neal came up with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU added two more runs, as they scored on a wild pitch and on an RBI fielder’s choice from Tre’ Morgan to make it 3-1.

Kansas State added a run in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run from Roberto Pena to get the Wildcats within one at 3-2.

The Tigers answered again with a four spot in the bottom half of the inning, as Gavin Dugas picked up an RBI single to make it 4-2, and then, Dylan Crews followed with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 5-2.

Freshman Jared Jones hammered a two-run double to center field to extend the Tiger lead to 7-2.

LSU will take on Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 25, from Dell Diamon with the first pitch scheduled for noon.

