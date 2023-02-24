Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bats come alive late as No. 1 LSU outduels Kansas State

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU and Kansas State were in a pitching duel for the first five innings before the Tigers’ bats came alive late in the game.

No. 1 LSU (5-0) scored seven runs on 10 hits to take down Kansas State (4-2), 7-3, on Friday, Feb. 24, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Paul Skenes (2-0) was once again electric on the mound, striking out 11 batters and allowing one run on two hits while walking two.

The Wildcats had their biggest threat in the top of the first inning. Already up 1-0 with just one out, they had two runners in scoring position. However, Skenes worked out of the jam as he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

LSU answered in the bottom of the second when freshman Brady Neal came up with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU added two more runs, as they scored on a wild pitch and on an RBI fielder’s choice from Tre’ Morgan to make it 3-1.

Kansas State added a run in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run from Roberto Pena to get the Wildcats within one at 3-2.

The Tigers answered again with a four spot in the bottom half of the inning, as Gavin Dugas picked up an RBI single to make it 4-2, and then, Dylan Crews followed with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 5-2.

Freshman Jared Jones hammered a two-run double to center field to extend the Tiger lead to 7-2.

LSU will take on Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 25, from Dell Diamon with the first pitch scheduled for noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Ben McDonald.
JACQUES TALK: Ben McDonald
LSU Tigers
Reese, Morris lead the way as No. 5 LSU takes down Vandy
LSU baseball practice in Round Rock, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
No. 1 LSU practices in preparation of Round Rock Classic
For the first time this season, the LSU baseball team is on the road. The Tigers will be...
No. 1 LSU practices in preparation of Round Rock Classic