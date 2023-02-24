Baton Rouge’s 225 Fest will have something for everyone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 8,000 of you will be in downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 25 for the first-ever 225 Fest. It’s aiming to bring together the Capital City to celebrate our heritage and culture.

Grab your casual or athletic wear and head out to the Capitol Park Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No weapons are allowed and clear bags are encouraged. You can bring your blanket or lawn chair to designated areas.

The event is free and open to the public. You can learn more at 225fest.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.