1 injured in shooting off Airline Hwy, officials said

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders responded to a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of Airline Highway at the Fountain Motel.

EMS said one person was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

