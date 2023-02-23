Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury on Wednesday, Feb. 22, indicted a teen on two counts of rape in the Madison Brooks case and the court has released his name.
Court documents show Desmond Carter, 17, of Walker, has been formally charged with the first-degree rape and third-degree rape of Brooks on Jan. 15. His picture has not yet been released.
The grand jury chose not to indict Carter on a charge of kidnapping.
RELATED STORIES:
- Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
- I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case
- I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
- Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
- Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
- Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
The cases involving the other three suspects have not yet gone before a grand jury.
Deputies arrested the four suspects in connection with an incident that eventually led to the LSU student being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge.
Deputies charged Kaivon Washington, 18, of Walker, with third-degree rape. Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, and Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, were both charged with principal to third-degree rape.
A third-degree rape charge generally involves a victim who is “incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity,” according to Louisiana law.
Investigators say Carver admitted that he and the three other males went to Reggie’s Bar near the LSU campus and consumed alcohol, the arrest warrant states. He said Brooks left the bar with them and was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words,” the arrest document states. Carver allegedly told investigators his 17-year-old friend and Brooks were “hugging and walking together.”
Investigators say Carver told them Brooks asked for a ride home with them. He told investigators both Washington and Carter asked Brooks to have sex with them and she agreed, the warrant states.
Carver told investigators he believed Brooks was too drunk to know that she was consenting to sex and he “hated it,” the warrant states. Carver added they later dropped off Brooks in a neighborhood near the scene where she was hit on Burbank Drive.
Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on January 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver. Brooks later died at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle that hit her showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.