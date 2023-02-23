Facebook
Southern hosts donation drive for Turkey earthquake victims

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Center for International Affairs is hosting a donation drive for Turkey earthquake victims.

Southern says it is collecting essential items including water tents, winter sleeping bags, and winter blankets to donate.

If you want to help, you can drop off items until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 on the second floor of the J.S. Clark Administration Annex on campus.

The majority of deaths in the massive Feb. 6 quake, which was followed by a 7.5 temblor nine hours later, were in Turkey with at least 41,156 people killed.

If you want to help, you can drop off items until 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 on the second floor of the J.S. Clark Administration Annex on campus.(Southern University and A&M College)

